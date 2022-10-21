UFC 280 weigh-in results and live video stream (1 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 280 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT Thursday).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 a.m. ET at Etihad Arnea in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who meet for the vacant 155-pound title in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), who meet in the co-feature.

The full UFC 280 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Charles Oliveira () vs. Islam Makhachev () – for vacant lightweight title

  • Champ Aljamain Sterling () vs. T.J. Dillashaw () – for bantamweight title

  • Sean O’Malley () vs. Petr Yan ()

  • Beneil Dariush () vs. Mateusz Gamrot ()

  • Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Manon Fiorot ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

  • Sean Brady () vs. Belal Muhammad ()

  • Caio Borralho () vs. Makhmud Muradov ()

  • Nikita Krylov () vs. Volkan Oezdemir ()

  • Lucas Almeida () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov ()

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov () vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev ()

  • AJ Dobson () vs. Armen Petrosyan ()

  • Malcolm Gordon () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

  • Lina Lansberg () vs. Karol Rosa ()

