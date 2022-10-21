UFC 280 weigh-in results and live video stream (1 a.m. ET)

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 280 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT Thursday).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 a.m. ET at Etihad Arnea in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who meet for the vacant 155-pound title in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), who meet in the co-feature.

The full UFC 280 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira () vs. Islam Makhachev () – for vacant lightweight title

Champ Aljamain Sterling () vs. T.J. Dillashaw () – for bantamweight title

Sean O’Malley () vs. Petr Yan ()

Beneil Dariush () vs. Mateusz Gamrot ()

Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Manon Fiorot ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Sean Brady () vs. Belal Muhammad ()

Caio Borralho () vs. Makhmud Muradov ()

Nikita Krylov () vs. Volkan Oezdemir ()

Lucas Almeida () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov ()

Abubakar Nurmagomedov () vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev ()

AJ Dobson () vs. Armen Petrosyan ()

Malcolm Gordon () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

Lina Lansberg () vs. Karol Rosa ()

