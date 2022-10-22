UFC 280 video: Muhammad Mokaev tested, pulls off late armbar against Malcolm Gordon

ABU DHABI – Muhammad Mokaev remained undefeated at UFC 280, but it didn’t come without adversity.

Malcolm Gordon started gaining momentum midway through the fight by winning some grappling exchanges against Mokaev (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), but the 22-year-old’s mat skills proved to be too much when he scored an armbar of Gordon (14-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at the 4:26 mark of Round 3 on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Check out the replay of Mokaev’s finish below (via Twitter):

With the finish, Mokaev moves to 3-0 in the octagon and notches his fourth-career submission. The rising contender, who has aspirations of becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, told MMA Junkie in his pre-fight interview that he was hoping to score a finish and earn his blackbelt. Mokaev is a purple belt in jiu-jitsu.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC 280 include:

Muhammad Mokaev def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:26

Karol Rosa def. Lina Lansberg via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

