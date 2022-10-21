UFC 280 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery

ABU DHABI – The UFC 280 fight card is now official following Friday’s weigh-in session, where 23 of 24 athletes scheduled to compete successfully hit their marks on the scale.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at Etihad Arena with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and early prelims on ESPN+, is headlined by a pair of championship fights.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) will meet for the vacant lightweight title in the main event, while Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) puts his bantamweight belt on the line against T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the co-headliner.

Check out the weigh-in highlights in the video above, and a photo gallery from all of Friday’s happenings below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie