UFC 280 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Sean O’Malley ‘more scared of Hasbulla’ than Petr Yan

The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to Abu Dhabi, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 280 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

The main event is a vacant lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC), who was stripped of the belt when he missed weight in May, and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who has won 10 straight and hasn’t lost in more than seven years.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC). In addition, Sean O'Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) takes on former champ Petr Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in a key bantamweight bout.

The sixth and final episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Sean O’Malley, champ Aljamain Sterling and Charles Oliveira wrap up their weight cuts. They hit the scales, then face off one final time against their UFC 280 opponents at ceremonial weigh-ins.

