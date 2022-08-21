UFC 279 lineup bulks up with Tony Ferguson moving to welterweight vs. Li Jingliang, Dana White says

SALT LAKE CITY – Dana White previously said more notable names were in the works for UFC 279 and he announced two of them Saturday.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) will move up to welterweight to fight Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC), White told MMA Junkie at a news conference after UFC 278 at Vivint Arena.

“Oh, he didn’t say who he’s fighting?” White said. “We’ll let you know soon. Ah, it’s done. It’s ‘Leech.'”

UFC 279 takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+. The event is currently headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz.

Ferguson alluded to a booking in a tweet Saturday.

Ferguson, 38, will make a four-month turnaround after a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler. The defeat was his fourth consecutive after three other losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The bout will be Ferguson’s first at welterweight since he defeated Ramsey Nijem at the TUF 14 Finale.

Jingliang, 34, competed most recently in July when he finished Muslim Salikhov with strikes. He’s 2-1 in his most recent three, also including a loss to Khamzat Chimaev and a win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

With the addition, the UFC 279 lineup includes:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker

Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie