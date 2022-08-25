UFC 279 free fight: Khamzat Chimaev wins in an all-out war vs. Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC 279 on the heels of one of the best fights of 2022.

The UFC star last competed in April at UFC 273 where he was matched up against former title challenger and one of the best contenders today in Gilbert Burns. The two went back-and-forth in an all-out war that lasted the entirety of three rounds, with Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) getting his hand raised in the end. The battle won the Fight of the Night award.

You can re-live the wild brawl in the video above.

Chimaev looks to maintain his unbeaten record in MMA, and continue his rise in stardom and contendership at 170 pounds when he faces Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279.

Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC), who hasn’t won a fight since 2019, last competed in June 2021 when he lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. The defeat was his third in three fights.

UFC 279 takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.

