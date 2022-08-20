UFC 278 video: Amir Albazi taps out Francisco Figueiredo, brother of UFC champ Deiveson

SALT LAKE CITY – Amir Albazi continued to show big potential in the flyweight division Saturday when he stopped Francisco Figueiredo on the UFC 278 prelims.

Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) returned from a roughly 18-month layoff and added to his increasingly impressive record when he took advantage of Figueiredo (13-5-1 MMA, 2-2 UFC), the brother of UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo, on the mat and scored a rear-naked choke submission victory at the 4:34 mark of Round 1.

After the win, a jubilant Albazi said he hopes to return to action at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. He did not name any specific opponent, but told Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview that he thinks he’s a threat to everyone in the flyweight division.

“You want to see me in Abu Dhabi? Put me on that card,” Albazi said. “I’m here to kill and put on a show for all you guys. Let’s go.

