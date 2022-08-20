UFC 278 play-by-play and live results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Wells
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamaru Usman
    Nigerian-American mixed martial artist

SALT LAKE CITY – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 278 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

UFC 278 takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The main event is a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) and Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC). The two first fought in December 2015, when Usman won a unanimous decision. The co-main event features the return of former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who will be fighting for the first time in more than three years when he meets Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ABC/ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 278 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn ) and Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Da Silva

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Victor Altamirano (10-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Daniel Da Silva (11-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Jay Perrin vs. Aori Qileng

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Aori Qileng (23-9 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Jay Perrin (10-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Amir Albazi (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: A.J. Fletcher (9-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Ange Loosa (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN
Referee:
Judging:

Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Luis Saldana (16-7 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Sean Woodson (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN
Referee:
Judging:

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jared Gordon (18-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Leonardo Santos (18-5-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN
Referee:
Judging:

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alexandr Romanov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Marcin Tybura (22-7 MMA, 9-6 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN
Referee:
Judging:

Harry Hunsucker vs. Tyson Pedro

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Harry Hunsucker (7-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Tyson Pedro (8-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lucie Pudilova (13-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC), Wu Yanan (13-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC), Merab Dvalishvili (14-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC), Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boston mayor tries Commuter Rail on first full day of Orange Line shutdown

    Mayor Michelle Wu is among the many who are affected by the 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashvil

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday