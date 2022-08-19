UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

Ken Hathaway and Mike Bohn

SALT LAKE CITY – UFC 278 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Vivint Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face and view the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

