UFC 278 bonuses: Leon Edwards, no duh – but $50,000 for Luke Rockhold, too, after complaints about bonus amounts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Erickson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leon Edwards
    Leon Edwards
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Kamaru Usman
    Nigerian-American mixed martial artist
  • Anderson Silva
    Anderson Silva
    Brazilian mixed martial artist

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to its new welterweight champion.

After UFC 278, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Salt Lake City. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Victor Altamirano

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Victor Altamirano (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Daniel Da Silva (red gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Altamirano (11-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) found himself in a slugfest with Daniel da Silva (11-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) right away in their curtain jerker, and Da Silva was getting the better of things, without question. But when Altamirano landed a knee up the middle, he hurt da Silva and the tides turned in a hurry. Once da Silva hit the canvas, Altamirano took over with ground-and-pound. He cut da Silva open with elbows, then eventually landed enough to put him away for the comeback win.

[vertical-gallery id=2573314]

Performance of the Night: Leon Edwards

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – AUGUST 20: Leon Edwards of Jamaica celebrates after winning a welterweight title bout against Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, as the old sports cliche goes, when he knocked out Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) to win the welterweight title late in the fifth round with a massive head kick. Usman was trying to tie Anderson Silva for the most consecutive wins in UFC history. He was considered by most to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport. He was being discussed as perhaps the greatest fighter in MMA history. He even was talking ahead of the fight about moving up not one weight class, but two to light heavyweight to challenge for the title there. Usman was on his way to a decision win over Edwards, up 3-1 in the rounds with 56 seconds left when Edwards landed a kick that turned Usman’s lights out.

[listicle id=2573496]

Fight of the Night: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – AUGUST 20: Paulo Costa of Brazil (Bottom) fights Luke Rockhold of the United States (Top) in a middleweight bout during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) made a lot of news earlier in UFC 278 fight week with his criticism of UFC fighter pay, as well as criticism of the UFC’s bonus structure. So it’s ironic that his bloody loss to Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in the co-main event wound up winning him an extra $50,000. Costa swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision, but Rockhold was a regular threat with big punches and kicks. But by the end of the fight, both were exhausted and Rockhold was a bloody mess. He also announced he’s done with fighting after a career that included a Strikeforce middleweight title and UFC middleweight belt.

[listicle id=2573509]

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC 278 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: When Luke Rockhold’s sweater game was cooler than cool

    The popular "Embedded" fight-week video series is here to document what's happening behind the scenes at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

  • Moving Yusei Kikuchi to bullpen was Blue Jays’ only sensible option

    Yusei Kikuchi has struggled mightily in the first year of a three-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Blue Jays last offseason.

  • Dana White claims Jon Gruden nixed deal to bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Raiders

    UFC president Dana White claimed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders was "almost a done deal" but then-coach Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."

  • Twitter reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s grinding victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 278

    See the top Twitter reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's victory against Jose Aldo at UFC 278.

  • UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

    Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable.

  • Lorde Finally Leaves the Beach in New ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Video

    The singer-songwriter hops on a boat and rows away from the shore in the new visual for the Solar Power closer

  • Twitter reacts to Paulo Costa’s bloody, wild, bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

    See the top Twitter reactions to Paulo Costa's victory against Luke Rockhold in the UFC 278 co-main event.

  • Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Shared Plenty of PDA on a Yacht Date

    The 'Kimi' actress and the 'Magic Mike' alum continued their Italian vacation with a day of water sports last week.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.