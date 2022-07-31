UFC 277 results: Brandon Moreno shuts down Kai Kara-France with kick, squashes beef with Deiveson Figueiredo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brandon Moreno
    Mexican mixed martial artist
  • Deiveson Figueiredo
    Deiveson Figueiredo
    Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Brandon Moreno is next in line. He left no doubt of that Saturday at UFC 277.

In the co-main event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) finished Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a body kick and punches at the 4:33 mark of Round 3.

The first two rounds were closely contested with Moreno utilizing his range and technical striking well. Kara-France struggled to muster up consistent offense until the beginning of the third round. Kara-France found some success in a sequence in which Moreno shot for a leg but came up short.

Bobbing and weaving like a prime Benson Henderson on the ground, Moreno was met with a few handfuls of knuckles from Kara-France, who stood over him. The shots bloodied Moreno, who eventually rose up and continued to battle.

As the clock wound down, Moreno landed a wicked left body kick to  Kara-France’s midsection. There was no poker-facing it. Kara-France folded like a lawn chair and clutched his midsection. Halfway between tending to the tender area and defending the onslaught of punches to the head, Kara-France was unable to defend himself and referee Herb Dean stepped in.

An interim title in his possession, Moreno aligned himself to fight the recovering champion, Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC), in the future. It will be the fourth head-to-head meeting of their career. The series is even at 1-1-1.

After the bout, Figueiredo joined Moreno inside the cage. Despite the mean-mugging from Figueiredo, Moreno said he wanted to be an example for his wife and children. So he apologized to Figueirdo for offending him in the past and extended a hand. Figueiredo accepted the apology and the two put arms around each other as they rallied the crowd.

With the win, Moreno bounced back from a title loss to Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January. He also took home an interim title for the first time. Since he rejoined the UFC in 2019, Moreno has compiled a 5-1-2 record with victories over Figueiredo, Jussier Formiga, Brandon Royval and two over Kara-France.

Moreno and Kara-France first competed against one another at UFC 245 in December 2019. Moreno won by unanimous decision.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 277 results include:

  • Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (body kick, punches) – Round 3, 4:34 – to win interim flyweight title

  • Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:55

  • Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:31

  • Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:09

  • Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

  • Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via knockout (body punch) – Round 3, 1:30

  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:09

  • Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

  • Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (knees, punches) – Round 2, 3:33

  • Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

List

Twitter reacts to Brandon Moreno's interim title win, Deiveson Figueiredo in-cage exchange at UFC 277

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter reacts to Brandon Moreno’s interim title win, Deiveson Figueiredo in-cage exchange at UFC 277

    See the top Twitter reactions to Brandon Moreno's interim title win over Kai Kara-France in the UFC 277 co-main event.

  • Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

    Evelyn Smith lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. Like many families in this dense, forested region of hills, deep valleys and meandering streams, Smith's roots run deep.

  • UFC 277 video: Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official

    The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women's bantamweight title rematch.

  • Jake Paul's bout with Hasim Rahman is off after issue with Rahman's weight

    "First Tommy fumbled and now Hasim Rahman crumbled."

  • Ukrainian politician censored by Twitter over video of ‘Russian soldier castrating prisoner’

    The video allegedly showed a Russian soldier mutilating a Ukrainian prisoner.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.