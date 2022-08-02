UFC 277 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event in Dallas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Blood Diamond

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgs_IbugyLO/

The defeated: Ihor Potieria

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqsDbZDsQ8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrYSz3Ov1B/

The defeated: Ji Yeon Kim

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtevF1pME4/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CguZa8PJh7b/

The defeated: Rafa Garcia

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgrv5CGOPic/

The defeated: Rafael Alves

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgquHAcuvQ6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrLkWIO61w/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CguHh7CIXvC/

The defeated: Matthew Semelsberger

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqT6qQjLiu/

The defeated: Alex Perez

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgsb1tLJX8r/

The defeated: Kai Kara-France

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgruxtguCcd/

The defeated: Julianna Peña

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsIlzpuu1W/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgu3xsFO306/

The victorious

The victorious: Orion Cosce

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqPZ15seMB/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsmnOaKapB/

The victorious: Nicolae Negumereanu

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgqlnnegqiu/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsrNNatnH7/

The victorious: Joselyne Edwards

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrM26PO1Xa/

The victorious: Michael Morales

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgsv6MGpdBv/

The victorious: Drakkar Klose

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqdGkmsKK1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrZn3ruKRw/

The victorious: Hamdy Abdelwahab

Story continues

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgq6SBYuKYa/

The victorious: Drew Dober

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqLdKfOM6u/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqSFoGjlTy/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrellguwLN/

The victorious: Alex Morono

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqhRGus290/

The victorious: Magomed Ankalaev

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtLbHGg7JC/

The victorious: Sergei Pavlovich

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqYhCPsqv6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqnbsLlEAU/

The victorious: Brandon Moreno

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgr-u9uLsMH/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsnTl4A98W/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CguN7rjrO33/

The victorious: Amanda Nunes

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgu9PhIvoW8/

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie