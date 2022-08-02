UFC 277 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event in Dallas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
The defeated
The defeated: Blood Diamond
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgs_IbugyLO/
The defeated: Ihor Potieria
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqsDbZDsQ8/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrYSz3Ov1B/
The defeated: Ji Yeon Kim
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtevF1pME4/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CguZa8PJh7b/
The defeated: Rafa Garcia
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgrv5CGOPic/
The defeated: Rafael Alves
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgquHAcuvQ6/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrLkWIO61w/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CguHh7CIXvC/
The defeated: Matthew Semelsberger
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqT6qQjLiu/
The defeated: Alex Perez
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgsb1tLJX8r/
The defeated: Kai Kara-France
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgruxtguCcd/
The defeated: Julianna Peña
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsIlzpuu1W/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgu3xsFO306/
The victorious
The victorious: Orion Cosce
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqPZ15seMB/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsmnOaKapB/
The victorious: Nicolae Negumereanu
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgqlnnegqiu/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsrNNatnH7/
The victorious: Joselyne Edwards
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrM26PO1Xa/
The victorious: Michael Morales
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgsv6MGpdBv/
The victorious: Drakkar Klose
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqdGkmsKK1/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrZn3ruKRw/
The victorious: Hamdy Abdelwahab
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgq6SBYuKYa/
The victorious: Drew Dober
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqLdKfOM6u/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqSFoGjlTy/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrellguwLN/
The victorious: Alex Morono
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqhRGus290/
The victorious: Magomed Ankalaev
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgtLbHGg7JC/
The victorious: Sergei Pavlovich
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqYhCPsqv6/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgqnbsLlEAU/
The victorious: Brandon Moreno
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgr-u9uLsMH/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsnTl4A98W/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CguN7rjrO33/
The victorious: Amanda Nunes
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgu9PhIvoW8/
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.
The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.
1
1