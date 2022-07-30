UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun
UFC 277 takes place Saturday with two title bouts topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the main event, women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes run it back in a rematch of their December 2021 encounter when Peña pulled off the Upset of the Year to dethrone then-double champion Nunes. The co-headliner features another rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, who square off for the interim flyweight title two-and-a-half years after Moreno won a unanimous decision.
UFC 277 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.
Below is the complete UFC 277 lineup:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s bantamweight title
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – for interim flyweight title
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)
Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Rafa Garcia vs. Drakkar Klose
PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.