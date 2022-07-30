UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Amanda Nunes
    Amanda Nunes
    Brazilian mixed martial artist
  • Brandon Moreno
    Mexican mixed martial artist

UFC 277 takes place Saturday with two title bouts topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes run it back in a rematch of their December 2021 encounter when Peña pulled off the Upset of the Year to dethrone then-double champion Nunes. The co-headliner features another rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, who square off for the interim flyweight title two-and-a-half years after Moreno won a unanimous decision.

UFC 277 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the complete UFC 277 lineup:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s bantamweight title

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – for interim flyweight title

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

  • Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober

  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes

  • Rafa Garcia vs. Drakkar Klose

PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

  • Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

  • Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC 277 ‘Embedded,’ No. 4: Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis have a good laugh

    Check out the third episode of UFC 277 "Embedded," which spotlights a funny meeting between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

  • Thick smoke fills the air above Toledo forest fire

    STORY: The forest fire which started in the town of Sevilleja de la Jara caused the evacuation of population of Robledo del Mazo and Las Hunfrias, and forced the lockdown of the nearby town of Navaltoril due to proximity and danger of smoke, the regional government said.Members of Spain's military emergency unit (UME) have been deployed on Saturday (July 30) to help tackling the active blaze.So far this year 222,000 acres have been burnt across Spain, including 49,500 acres - an area slightly bigger than New York City - in the last heatwave that began on July 10.2022 is considered Spain's worst year for wildfires in a decade, according to government figures.

  • UFC 277 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Derrick Lewis pulls a fast one on Dana White

    Check out the fifth episode of UFC 277 "Embedded," which spotlights Julianna Peña, Derrick Lewis and the pre-fight press conference.

  • McCarthy pushes back against Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony, insisting that calls to the White House that day were for one reason alone: 'I was trying to find the president'

    The House GOP leader told reporters Friday any calls he made to the White House during the January 6, 2021, riot centered on locating an absent Trump.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr