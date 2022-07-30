UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio

MMA Junkie Radio
·1 min read
UFC 277 takes place Saturday with two title bouts topping the card, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes run it back in a rematch of their December 2021 encounter when Peña pulled off the Upset of the Year to dethrone then-double champion Nunes. The co-headliner features another rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, who square off for the interim flyweight title two-and-a-half years after Moreno won a unanimous decision.

UFC 277 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s bantamweight title

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – for interim flyweight title

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

  • Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober

  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes

  • Rafa Garcia vs. Drakkar Klose

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

