UFC 277 faceoff video: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France intense final staredown

DALLAS – Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France came face-to-face for the final time ahead of UFC 277 at ceremonial weigh-ins.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) will rematch in Saturday’s co-main event, with the winner set to be crowned as the interim flyweight championship. Moreno won the first bout by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019.

But first, though, Moreno and Kara-France had to engage in a final staredown on Friday. Similar to their initial faceoff earlier in the week at the pre-fight press conference, Moreno and Kara-France were intense yet respectful.

UFC 277 takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.

