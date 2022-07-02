UFC 276 live blog: Results, highlights, full fight card, odds, PPV info, start time for Adesanya vs. Cannonier

A loaded fight card headlined by a pair of title fights involving three of the Top 6 pound-for-pound fighters in the world is set for UFC 276 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, ranked No. 3 pound-for-pound, will defend his belt against hard-hitting challenger Jared Cannonier in the main event.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, whom the UFC has ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound, defends his belt against No. 6 Max Holloway, a former champion, in the co-main event.

Volkanovski has defeated Holloway twice, by unanimous decision in 2019 when he claimed the title and by split decision in 2020 when he successfully defended it. Volkanovski has reeled off 21 consecutive wins overall in MMA and is 11-0 in the UFC.

Adesanya has promised a highlight-reel victory over Cannonier, a one-time heavyweight who is 5-1 in his six bouts since moving to middleweight.

Adesanya has made four consecutive successful title defenses since knocking out Robert Whittaker in Round 2 at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019, to win the middleweight championship.

A women’s flyweight bout between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate was postponed when Murphy contracted COVID-19. To replace it on the main card, the UFC moved the fight between Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barbarena from the preliminaries. Lawler-Barbarena will now open the PPV portion of the card.

Also on the main card is a bantamweight bout between No. 10 Pedro Munhoz and No. 13 “Suga” Sean O’Malley and a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. Pereira, who has two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, will probably get the next shot at Adesanya if Adesanya retains the title and he defeats Strickland, UFC president Dana White said.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole will be on hand at T-Mobile Arena for the festivities and will have complete coverage of the event. Follow our live blog below for blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis.

UFC 276 live blog

UFC 276 main card matchups, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya -475 vs. Jared Cannonier +365

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski -200 vs. Max Holloway +165

Middleweight: Sean Strickland -110 vs. Alex Pereira -110

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler -125 vs. Bryan Barberena +105

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz +240 vs. Sean O'Malley -300

UFC 276 prelims matchups/odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell +130 vs. Jalin Turner -155

Welterweight: Ian Garry -175 vs. Gabriel Green +145

Welterweight: Jim Miller -185 vs. Donald Cerrone +155

Middleweight: Brad Tavares +120 vs. Dricus du Plessis -145

UFC 276 early prelims matchups/odds (Live now on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall +255 vs. André Muniz -325

Flyweight: Jessica Eye +230 vs. Maycee Barber -290

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark -155 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +130

What TV channel is UFC 276 on?

The pay-per-view portion of UFC 276 begins at 10 p.m. ET and is available in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV for $74.99. The preliminaries will stream on ESPN+, but will also be available on ABC and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Bantamweights Jessica-Rose Clark and Julija Stoliarenko kick off the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.