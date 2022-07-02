UFC 276 play-by-play and live results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Wells
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexander Volkanovski
    Martial artist

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 276 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC 276 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC). In the co-feature, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) takes on former titleholder Max Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) in a trilogy rematch.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ABC/ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 276 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) and Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1 MMA, 0-4 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Maycee Barber (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Uriah Hall (17-10 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Andre Muniz (22-4 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dricus Du Plessis (16-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Brad Tavares (19-6 MMA, 14-6 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ian Garry (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Gabe Green (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC), Jim Miller (34-16 MMA, 23-15 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Brad Riddell (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Jalin Turner (12-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Bryan Barberena vs. Robbie Lawler

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Bryan Barberena (17-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Robbie Lawler (29-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC), Max Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Round 1 –

Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • AP source: Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets

    Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star. The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the pl

  • Canucks add assistants Yeo, Cull to Boudreau's staff, Colliton takes over AHL team

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season. The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers. Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Yeo, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Flyers in 2020-2

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.