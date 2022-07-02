UFC 276 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 276 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC 276 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC). In the co-feature, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) takes on former titleholder Max Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) in a trilogy rematch.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ABC/ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 276 discussion thread.

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-1 MMA, 0-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Maycee Barber (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Uriah Hall (17-10 MMA, 10-8 UFC), Andre Muniz (22-4 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dricus Du Plessis (16-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Brad Tavares (19-6 MMA, 14-6 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ian Garry (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Gabe Green (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC), Jim Miller (34-16 MMA, 23-15 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Brad Riddell (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Jalin Turner (12-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Bryan Barberena vs. Robbie Lawler

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bryan Barberena (17-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC), Robbie Lawler (29-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC), Max Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

1

1