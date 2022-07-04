UFC 276 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya routs Jared Cannonier
- Jared CannonierAmerican mixed martial arts fighter
- Israel AdesanyaNigerian-born New Zealand kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
Watch the UFC 276 highlights video and recap from the title fight between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. The bout took place on the UFC 276 fight card on Saturday, July 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
