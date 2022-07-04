UFC 276 highlights & recap: Alexander Volkanovski bests Max Holloway for a third time
- Max HollowayMartial artist
- Alexander VolkanovskiMartial artist
Watch the UFC 276 highlights video and recap from the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. Volkanovski sealed the trilogy with his third victory over Holloway. The bout took place on the UFC 276 fight card on Saturday, July 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had to be separated at UFC 276 | Video
