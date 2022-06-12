UFC 275 results: Zhang Weili sends Joanna Jedrzejczyk into retirement after spinning backfist KO

Danny Segura
·3 min read
SINGAPORE – Zhang Weili might’ve become the front runner for Knockout of the Year.

The former UFC strawweight champion had a career highlight finish Saturday when she knocked out Joanna Jedrzejczyk with an insane spinning backfist in their rematch at UFC 275. The official stoppage came at the 2:28 mark of Round 2.

This 115-pound contest was designated by UFC president Dana White as a title eliminator bout. Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is now expected to challenge champion Carla Esparza in the near future.

“Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi, and I want to invite you to fight me Abu Dhabi,” Weili said through an interpreter in her octagon interview. “It’s not your territory. It’s not my territory. Let’s be in Abu Dhabi and fight together.”

Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) also had an opportunity on the mic, which she used to announce her retirement. The former UFC strawweight champion took off her gloves and left them in the octagon.

“It’s been 20 years,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a business woman. I’ve been training two decades, more than half of my life. I appreciate you all. I love you guys.”

The knockout of Jedrzejczyk came after a wild, chaotic fight that was shaping up as one of the best of 2022.

In the first round, Jedrzejczyk and Weili mixed it up with powerful punches and kicks that had fans going wild. Two minutes in, Weili went for a takedown and got it. She began to drop solid ground-and-pound on Jedrzejczyk immediately. Weili was relentless with her top pressure. She had full mount with a minute-and-a-half remaining in the round. Jedrzejczyk eventually found her way to the feet in the last 30 seconds and landed a massive left hook on Weili, who ate it well. Both fighters brawled it out till the bell.

The high pace followed in Round 2. Jedrzejczyk landed hard leg kicks, but Weili answered with her own. Weili attempted a throw but missed and got cracked with a combination on her way up. Shortly after, in an exchange while Jedrzejczyk rushed in, Weili spun and connected with the fight-ending blow.

With this result, Weili bounced back from her first setback in the UFC. She was coming off two consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas in which she lost her UFC strawweight title and then failed to regain it as a challenger. The pair of defeats marked Weili’s first losses in the UFC and the first time she had back-to-back losses in her 10-year career. Prior to the skid, Weili was on a 21-fight winning streak.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 275 results include:

  • Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout (spinning backfist) – Round 2, 2:28

  • Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:24

  • Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:32

  • Josh Culibao def. Seungwoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:14

  • Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Kyung Ho Kang def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Na Liang via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:22

  • Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

