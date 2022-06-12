UFC 275 LIVE: Teixeira vs Prochazka and Shevchenko vs Santos stream, latest updates and results tonight

Glover Teixeira (left) defends the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka (Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Singapore this evening for a stacked card that will be topped by two title fights after a rematch of one of the most scintillating clashes in the history of mixed martial arts.

In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka challenges Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, which Teixeira (33-7) won late last year to become the second-oldest champion ever in the UFC. The Brazilian, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to claim the belt, which challenger Prochazka (28-3-1)will look to take from the jiu-jitsu specialist tonight in just the third fight of the Czech’s UFC run.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) is out to continue her dominance atop the flyweight division as she defends her title against Taila Santos (19-1), who is a significant underdog here despite her strong record. That bout follows a rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) and Zhang Weili (21-3), who clashed in one of the greatest women’s fights of all time in 2020. Zhang edged a split decision on that occasion to retain the belt – which she has since lost – but both fighters were seen as winners by fans after producing a contest that has gone down as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Follow UFC 275 live, below.

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via second-round KO (spinning back fist, 2:28)

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via second-round KO (2:24)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via first-round TKO (punches, 2:32)

Plus updates and results from the UFC 275 prelims

05:01 , Alex Pattle

Shevchenko’s corner: “You have to take this over now. Do not go down.”

Santos’ corner: “She’s dead. She’s gone.”

05:00 , Alex Pattle

Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 3

Santos could be two rounds up here. She begins Round 3 without her mouthguard in, and has to be helped by the referee.

Shevchenko soon secures a body-lock takedown, but Santos bounces right back up to her feet!

Now Santos gets a takedown of her own, and once more the challenger takes the back!

She’s going for a rear naked choke with a minute left in this round... but Sehevchenko is able to survive again!

04:54 , Alex Pattle

Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 2

Santos with a takedown against the fence! She’s in Shevchenko’s full guard.

Shevchenko is going for an omoplata, the crowd cheers in anticipation... but Santos escapes!

Santos isn’t able to do enough with her top position, and the referee stands up the fighters.

Beautiful trip by Shevchenko, which leads to a scramble that ends with Santos in full guard again!

04:47 , Alex Pattle

Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 1

Santos comes forward with a flurry of punches but is caught in a body lock.

Shevchenko slips while trying to take down Santos, and the Brazilian is able to take the back!

She seeks a rear naked choke... Shevchenko defends well against the hold, but the champion is eating some clean punches here.

Shevchenko throws some punches of her own before the buzzer!

04:43 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

04:37 , Alex Pattle

Santos is out first. Now Shevchenko to a great reaction in Singapore.

04:32 , Alex Pattle

Now it’s time for the first of tonight’s two title fights.

Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends the women’s flyweight belt against Taila Santos (19-1).

Shevchenko is seeking a seventh straight successful title defence.

04:26 , Alex Pattle

Joanna announces her retirement!

“The bell is still ringing in my head. It was a good one.

“I’m retired guys, thank you. Dana [White, UFC president], so sorry I let you down, man.

“Guys, it’s been 20 years, I’m turning 35 this year. I’ve been training two decades. I appreciate you all, I love you guys.”

The Pole leaves her gloves in the ring.

04:23 , Alex Pattle

A knockout of the year contender there.

04:20 , Alex Pattle

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via second-round knockout (spinning back fist, 2:28).

04:18 , Alex Pattle

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk – Round 2

Zhang receives a body kick then lands a right hand and body kick combination of her own.

And now Zhang knocks out Joanna cold with a spinning back fist!!! Wow!!!

04:14 , Alex Pattle

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk – Round 1

Zhang is in mount this time and throws some slicing elbows! She already leads 47-1 in ground strikes, and her tally is rapidly rising with a minute to go in this opening round!

Somehow Joanna again manages to create the space to stand... Zhang overcommits on a right hand and eats one from Joanna.

Zhang catches a body kick and takes down Joanna right on the buzzer!

04:12 , Alex Pattle

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk – Round 1

Joanna lands a leg kick, and Zhang comes over the top with an overhand right.

This time Joanna tags the Chinawoman in a close-range exchange of punches. Now a heavy low kick sees Zhang momentarily drop to the mat.

She’s quickly back up and takes down Joanna! Zhang starts pouring on hard punches.

Joanna does well to create enough space to stand, before somewhat of a mutual takedown between the former champions!

04:08 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

04:05 , Alex Pattle

Jedrzejczyk sustained a nasty head injury in her loss to Zhang (Getty)

04:00 , Alex Pattle

Zhang won the first fight via split decision.

Zhang Weili (right) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk trade shots in their first fight (Getty)

UFC 275 LIVE

03:54 , Alex Pattle

We’re racing through this main card... or rather, the fighters are!

It’s already time for arguably the most-anticipated bout of the night: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2.

The women’s strawweight contest is a rematch of the pair’s 2020 meeting, which is deemed by most to be one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

03:50 , Alex Pattle

Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via second-round knockout (2:24).

03:48 , Alex Pattle

Fialho vs Matthews – Round 2

More of the same from Round 1... Fialho applies pressure but is made to pay for it...

Some wide hooks land for Matthews, and Fialho’s legs buckle! Surely he’ll be going down soon...

He does! Matthews picks his shots well and crumples Fialho against the fence! It’s a right straight that does the job in the end!

What a performance.

03:45 , Alex Pattle

Fialho vs Matthews – Round 1

Fialho comes forward in the early phases. Matthews with some leg kicks to try to keep his opponent at bay.

Matthews lands a glancing right overhand while leaping forward, before going southpaw.

He’s starting to tag Fialho with counter shots as the Portuguese backs him up... A couple of heavy blows get through...

But Fialho fires back and drops Matthews! He ends the round on top of the Australian!

03:39 , Alex Pattle

Next up are Andre Fialho and Jake Matthews in a welterweight match-up.

03:27 , Alex Pattle

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via first-round TKO (punches, 2:32).

03:25 , Alex Pattle

Della Maddalena vs Emeev – Round 1

Lots of feints from both fighters early on.

Emeev soon lands a takedown and quickly looks for a D’Arce choke... Della Maddalena escapes and the pair stand!

Della Maddalena begins to land punches at will, and Emeev drops to his knees and shells up after a left hook to the liver...

Della Maddalena with a few more punches, and the referee steps in! It’s all over!

03:15 , Alex Pattle

Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev will get the main card started with a welterweight clash.

03:01 , Alex Pattle

The main card is up next!

03:01 , Alex Pattle

Josh Culibao def. SeungWoo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC 275 LIVE

02:58 , Alex Pattle

Choi vs Culibao – Round 3

The fighters embrace. Now back to it.

They exchange hard body kicks and low kicks. More fireworks at punching range!

Choi misses with a spinning back fist, then clinches Culibao against the cage wall.

Culibao reverses the position at once, before the pair hit the mat.

Choi is able to take the back with 90 seconds left on the clock... he goes for a rear naked choke! Culibao slips out of the hold twice, and the final buzzer sounds!

What a contest.

02:53 , Alex Pattle

Choi vs Culibao – Round 2

Culibao switches stances back and forth. A right overhand busts open Choi’s bottom lip.

Choi is sent down again! It’s a heavy knockdown, but somehow he manages to gather his senses at once to continue...

Choi is even throwing head kicks – remarkable. He kicks low, too.

02:46 , Alex Pattle

Choi vs Culibao – Round 1

Culibao presses forward. He grazes Choi with a head kick, before the featerweights trade stern punches at the same time...

Choi seemed to come off worse in that exchange... and he’s on the wrong end of three brutal left hooks in a matter of moments!

Down he goes... back up... down... back up... He somehow manages to survive, then nails Culibao with an elbow and flings a flurry of punches at the Australian while storming forward!

What a round!!!

02:30 , Alex Pattle

What a UFC debut for Maheshate!

Next up: Featherweights SeungWoo Choi and Josh Culibao go head to head.

02:21 , Alex Pattle

Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via first-round knockout (punch, 1:14).

02:19 , Alex Pattle

Maheshate vs Garcia – Round 1

The men soon start brawling, and Maheshate puts down Garcia with a counter left hand!

Garcia reacts well, grabbing Maheshate’s legs and pushing the Chinaman back to the fence.

Maheshate gets free... and faceplants Garcia with a perfectly-timed, short right straight!!!

It’s all over! Huge KO win for Maheshate!

UFC 275 LIVE

02:15 , Alex Pattle

Maheshate is the UFC’s third-youngest fighter, at 22 years old.

02:04 , Alex Pattle

Maheshate and Steve Garcia square off in a lightweight bout next!

02:03 , Alex Pattle

Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

A fortunate result for the American? Quite possibly.

UFC 275 LIVE

02:00 , Alex Pattle

Allen vs Malkoun – Round 3

Allen secures a takedown at once and goes submission-hunting!

He’s a bit overeager, though, and Malkoun slips free.

The Australian drags Allen to the mat before long, then digs an elbow into the American’s head.

Allen again scrambles and is able to get back to his feet! It’s a messy situation, however, and he’s half-sitting on Malkoun while landing elbows!

01:53 , Alex Pattle

Allen vs Malkoun – Round 2

The middleweights trade strikes on the feet for a while, before Malkoun shoots for a single-leg takedown.

He succeeds with Allen against the cage wall. Allen’s cornermen shout advice to him, and he is again able to stand.

Malkoun secures another takedown, though, and moves into half-guard at once.

A scramble ends with Allen in side control, however, landing some slicing elbows to the head of Malkoun!

01:48 , Alex Pattle

Allen vs Malkoun – Round 1

Allen escapes the position and stands again. He then throws Malkoun beautifully and lands in mount immediately!

Malkoun scrambles well and grabs a leg as he stands. Allen briefly looks for a guillotine choke and drags Malkoun down to the mat with him.

Allen is able to escape, however.

UFC 275 LIVE

01:47 , Alex Pattle

Allen vs Malkoun – Round 1

Hard outside leg kick by Allen, the taller fighter.

He just misses with an overhand right and eats a left hook on the counter from Malkoun!

Solid jab by Malkoun, too. A short left hook lands for Allen, who then gets overzealous and misses while lunging in.

Malkoun times a single-leg takedown and gets Allen down against the fence. Some decent defence by Allen, before he hits the canvas.

Allen is soon back to his feet but is then tripped! Malkoun takes the back.

01:33 , Alex Pattle

The right result, as Indy Sport has it.

Next up: Brendan Allen takes on Jacob Malkoun in a middleweight contest.

01:32 , Alex Pattle

Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

01:30 , Alex Pattle

Kang vs Danaa – Round 3

The bantamweights throw jabs at the same time; Kang’s is quicker and more accurate.

A fierce body kick from him, too. The South Korean lands a low kick then raises his guard to keep out Danaa’s punches.

Again Kang’s jab is sharper than the Mongolian’s. Kang has really come on as this fight has progressed.

He lands a clubbing right hook to the head of a crouching Danaa, who is getting increasingly desperate.

Danaa has sported swelling on the right side of his face since early in the fight, and he’s now badly bruised on the other side, too.

Danaa goes for a jumping knee well after the final buzzer!

UFC 275 LIVE

01:24 , Alex Pattle

Kang vs Danaa – Round 2

Kang checks an inside leg kick. He lands an outside low kick of his own, then finds the target with a precise jab!

That stuns Danaa briefly, but Kang misses with a follow-up flying knee.

Danaa lands a front kick to the chest of Kang. Now he jabs to the body, before missing with a right hook as Kang rolls under the strike.

Kang goes for a body lock, but Danaa is able to slip free and deny his opponent the takedown.

Another laser jab connects for Kang, but Danaa fires back with a tidy combination of punches. Again Danaa fends off a body-lock takedown attempt, and he retaliates with a knee to Kang.

Kang appeared to be grounded at the time of that knee... If he was, then that was an illegal strike by Danaa. But the referee dismisses Kang’s appeal...

01:18 , Alex Pattle

Kang vs Danaa – Round 1

The bantamweights trade leg kicks. Lots of circling from Danaa as Kang fights on the front foot.

Danaa starts to put together some punch combinations to push back his opponent.

A heavy jab connects to the ribs connects for Danaa, who then catches Kang’s attention upstairs with a right hand.

Now another – an overhand right! Danaa kicks low. He stays light on his feet, then snaps back Kang’s head with a stiff jab!

Danaa has Kang hurt late in this opening round, but Kang is able to make it to the buzzer despite eating a knee to the head while crouching against the fence!

01:10 , Alex Pattle

Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape’s flyweight bout, which was scheduled for the main card this evening, has been cancelled due to a kidney issue that has hospitalised Bontorin, per MMA Fighting.

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews may replace that contest on the main card, having originally been scheduled as a prelim bout.

Next up, in any case, is Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa at bantamweight.

01:01 , Alex Pattle

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round knockout (punches, 1:22).

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC 275 LIVE

Sunday 12 June 2022 00:59 , Alex Pattle

The prelims are under way!

We’ll have round-by-round updates from here on out! Firstly, though, a recap of the early prelim results...

In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka challenges Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, which Teixeira won late last year to become the second-oldest champion ever in the UFC. The Brazilian, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to claim the belt, which challenger Prochazka will look to take from the jiu-jitsu specialist tonight in just the third fight of the Czech’s UFC run.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko is out to continue her dominance atop the flyweight division as she defends her title against Taila Santos, who is a significant underdog here despite her strong record. That bout follows a rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, who clashed in one of the greatest women’s fights of all time in 2020. Zhang edged a split decision on that occasion to retain the belt – which she has since lost – but both fighters were seen as winners by fans after producing a contest that has gone down as one of the best the sport has ever seen.