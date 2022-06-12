UFC 275 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka online and on TV tonight

Alex Pattle
·2 min read
In this article:
Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is the UFC’s second-oldest title holder ever (Getty Images)
UFC 275 is set to be one of the most important events of the year, with two title fights playing out in Singapore after a rematch of one of the greatest bouts in UFC history.

The main event sees Glover Teixeira (33-7) defend his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Submission specialist Teixeira, 42, became the second-oldest champion in UFC history in October, while Czech Prochazka (28-3-1) has raced up the rankings but has plenty of experience outside of the UFC – including his own championship credentials.

FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 275 – latest fight updates

In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her title against Taila Santos (19-1), who is seeking to end the champion’s dominant run.

Before those bouts, Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) square off in a rematch of what is widely considered to be the best women’s fight in UFC history – and one of the greatest ever in the promotion, full stop.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 275.

When is it?

UFC 275 takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday 11 June.

The early prelims will start at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 12 June. The main card then begins at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Valentina Shevchenko is seeking a seventh straight successful flyweight title defence (Getty Images)
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Teixeira – 13/8; Prochazka – 4/9.

Shevchenko – 1/7; Santos – 4/1.

Zhang – 8/15; Jedrzejczyk – 11/8.

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Zhang Weili (right) outpointed Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an instant classic in 2020 (Getty Images)
Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via first-round knockout (punches, 1:22)

Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

