UFC 273 results: Raquel Pennington edges Aspen Ladd, calls out Sara McMann for title eliminator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Raquel Pennington
    Raquel Pennington
    Mixed martial artist
  • Aspen Ladd
    American mixed martial artist

Raquel Pennington went three hard rounds with Aspen Ladd on Saturday at UFC 273 and came out the winner on the scorecards.

Pennington (14-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) earned a unanimous decision win over Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) with 29-28 scores across the board, then proceeded to call out fellow former title challenger Sara McMann in a matchup to determine who should get the winner of the next championship bout between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

The women’s bantamweight bout was part of the UFC 273 preliminary card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The opening round was entirely a striking affair. Ladd and Pennington felt each other out in the opening moments, and as time wore on they got more tenacious and willing to step in the pocket to strike. Both women landed some solid blows, and it was a closely contested first five minutes.

As the action spilled into the second round, there were more striking exchanges. Ladd poked Pennington in the eye and was booed by the crowd, but the fight resumed and Pennington pushed the action back into close quarters by working in the clinch and against the fence. Pennington fended off Ladd’s takedown attempts, and started to gain momentum going into the final stanza.

Pennington was content to strike from range in the opening portion of the third and final round. She waited for the opportunity to work her way into the clinch and push her opponent to the fence, but Ladd turned the tide with a trip takedown to put Pennington on her back for the first time. Pennington stood back up but found herself dragged back to the canvas on multiple occasions. Ladd then controlled the pace of the fight agains the fence, and Pennington struggled to break free as the contest reached the final bell.

Ultimately, the judges favored Pennington’s work and gave her the nod.

“Sara, I have a lot of respect for you,” Pennington said in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “But I think we should settle this for a title shot.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC 273 results include:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC 273 play-by-play and live results (6:30 p.m. ET)

    Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 273 in Florida.

  • UFC 273 video: Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan make weight for title unification rematch

    Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan is official for the UFC 273 co-main event after both men made weight for the bantamweight title unifier.

  • UFC 273 video: Mike Malott folds Mickey Gall with violent left hook TKO, donates show money to girl battling cancer

    Mike Malott made quite the impression in his UFC debut. Check out his knockout of Mickey Gall here.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Duo Talk About Taylor Sheridan’s Secrets, Improvising Dialogue And, Uh, Breeding Horses – Contenders TV

    Uber writer-producer Taylor Sheridan is excellent at keeping secrets, namely how Casey Dutton’s vision quest at the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone changes the character as he moves forward. But star Luke Grimes wouldn’t have it any other way. “I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes […]

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET), followed by Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fr

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.