UFC 273 live results: Volkanovski-Zombie, Sterling-Yan, Burns-Chimaev highlights and analysis

UFC 273 is Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, and figures to be a wild card.

It’s headlined by a pair of title fights, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt in the main event against “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung. At BetMGM, Volkanovski is a massive -750 favorite over Jung who is +500.

In the co-main event, bitter rivals will meet for a second time, as bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (+360) defends against interim champion Petr Yan (-500).

The fight getting the most attention is the final non-title bout on the card, the welterweight match between No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns (+375) and 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev (-550). Chimaev has gone 4-0 with four finishes in the UFC and his fights have been over in a blink. In Burns, though, he faces a three-time world jiu-jitsu champion and a former welterweight title challenger.

Yahoo Sports will provide you with complete coverage and analysis, so keep it here and chat with us and other MMA fans around the world during the show so you are on top of everything you need to know about UFC 273.

UFC 273 live blog

UFC 273 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs.Petr Yan (ic)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

UFC 273 prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early prelims (Live now on ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Catchweight (118.5 lbs): Piera Rodríguez vs. Kay Hansen

Catchweight (136.5 lbs): Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos