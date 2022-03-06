UFC 272 results: Rafael dos Anjos batters Renato Moicano in dominant decision win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Segura
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Renato Moicano
    Brazilian mixed martial artist
  • Rafael dos Anjos
    Rafael dos Anjos
    Brazilian mixed martial artist

Rafael dos Anjos continued a successful campaign since his return to lightweight with a dominant win Saturday.

The former UFC champion put on an impressive showing against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA, 20-11 UFC) defeated Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC) 49-45, 49-44, and 50-44 to win a unanimous decision.

The 160-pound catchweight bout was the UFC 272 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was a wild fight that showcased dos Anjos’ still remaining elite ability and Moicano’s heart and toughness.

Almost immediately into the first round, Moicano closed the distance and presses dos Anjos against the cage. Dos Anjos was able to break away and they began to exchange on the feet. Shortly after, dos Anjos took the fight to the ground. From there, he began to slowly accumulate ground-and-pound on Moicano. The former champion maintained top control until the bell.

Round 2 had a quick start with both fighters immediately exchanging on the feet. Dos Anjos had the most success, landing the harder shots, but Moicano was able to fire back a few of his own. Moicano looked a bit slow and fatigued as the fight went on and it appeared dos Anjos was clearly the fresher and more explosive fighter. Halfway through the round, dos Anjos took the fight to the ground and began to work ground-and-pound for the remaining of the frame.

Moicano seemed to get a second wind in the third. He landed good combinations and appeared to have more pop than previous rounds. In an exchange, dos Anjos caught Moicano with a left high kick and dropped him to the canvas. He came close to stopping Moicano on the ground, but Moicano did a good job at defending and was able to tie up dos Anjos and see the round out.

Battered from the ground-and-pound, Moicano entered the fourth with what seemed little to offer. However, he landed good combinations on dos Anjos and was beating him on the feet until a takedown from dos Anjos two minutes in. From there, once again, it was all dos Anjos. Steadily, dos Anjos landed ground-and-pound until the bell rang.

Entering the fifth, referee Marc Goddard warned Moicano that he was close to stopping the fight and he needed to show more life in the bout. Moicano managed to make the fight competitive, stuffing dos Anjos’ takedowns and landing solid combinations on the feet. It was an exciting end to a fight that was primarily once sided in favor of the former champ.

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov headlines 2022 UFC Hall of Fame class

Drake places massive bet on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272

With the result, dos Anjos now finds himself on a two-fight winning streak since moving back to lightweight. The 37-year-old went 4-4 at welterweight before dropping back to 155 pounds in late 2020. He defeated Paul Felder in a decision in his return to lightweight.

Moicano was coming off an impressive submission win over Alexander Hernandez three weeks ago at UFC 271. He’s now 3-2 since moving up to the lightweight division in March 2020. His lone loss prior to the defeat at UFC 272 was to current rising contender, and the man he replaced at UFC 272, Rafael Fiziev. Moicano was a ranked top-10 contender at featherweight before moving up a weight class.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 272 results include:

  • Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

  • Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

  • Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:38

  • Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:16

  • Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:46

  • Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)

  • Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:27

  • Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:15

  • Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

  • Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UFC 272 LIVE results: Masvidal vs Covington stream, fight card and latest updates tonight

    Follow live updates from one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.