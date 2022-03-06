UFC 272 results: Kevin Holland stops Alex Oliveira in welterweight return

Danny Segura
·2 min read
In this article:
  Alex Oliveira
    Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter
  Kevin Holland
    American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

LAS VEGAS – Kevin Holland’s extra cut down to 170 pounds wasn’t in vain.

The fan favorite fighter was successful in his UFC welterweight debut, picking up a stoppage in over veteran Alex Oliveira at Saturday’s UFC 272. Holland (22-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC) defeated Oliveira (22-12-1 MMA, 11-10 UFC) via TKO at the 0:38 mark of Round 2.

The welterweight bout was part of the UFC 272 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As advertised, it was a wild affair from start to finish.

Right off the bat, Holland looked to pressure Oliveira, while the Brazilian focused more on countering him. After an even exchange on the feet and a quick takedown from Oliveira’s part, Holland landed a big combination that wobbled the Brazilian three minutes into the fight.

Holland kept composed and didn’t rush in to look for the finish. Oliveira managed to recover and began working Holland’s legs once again with hard calf kicks. With a few seconds remaining in the round, Oliveira got Holland’s back and looked to threaten with a choke, but ran out of time.

Likely a round down, Holland landed a hard combination and dropped Oliveira to start off the second round. Holland followed Oliveira to the ground and began to pour on shots from top position. Oliveira did everything he could to defend himself, but was overwhelmed by Holland’s volume. After a few seconds of ground-and-pound, the referee had no option but to stop the fight.

Holland got back in the win column after two losses and a no contest in his past three fights. Oliveira finds himself on his worst career skid. “Cowboy” has four consecutive defeats and is 2-7 in his past nine fights. His most recent victory was a decision win over Peter Sobotta in July 2020.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 272 results include:

  • Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:38

  • Serghei Spivac def. Greg Hardy via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:16

  • Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:46

  • Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)

  • Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:27

  • Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:15

  • Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

  • Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

