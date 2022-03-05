UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – UFC 272 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC 272 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.