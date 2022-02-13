UFC 271 results: Bobby Green puts on striking clinic in dominant win over Nasrat Haqparast

Danny Segura
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Nasrat Haqparast
    German mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Bobby Green
    American martial artist

HOUSTON – Bobby Green is once again building momentum.

The UFC veteran picked up a dominant win over Nasrat Haqparast at Saturday’s UFC 271. Green won without controversy, scoring 30-27 across all three judges’ scorecards.

The lightweight bout opened up the main card at Toyota Center, and it was a vintage “King” Green fight.

With his hands down and head forward, Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC) baited and countered Haqparast (13-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC) for the majority of the first round. Haqparast did have some moments and bloodied Green from the top of the nose. However, Green was able to stay a step ahead and land the better and more precise shots.

The second and third rounds were a very similar story. Haqparast marched forward, looking to land on Green, but the crafty veteran managed to move out the way of most strikes and pick apart Haqparast from the outside. His volume and accuracy grew as the fight went on.

It was a clean and dominant showing by Green. He landed 163 significant strikes according to the UFC’s metrics.

Green now finds himself two wins removed from his most recent defeat, where he lost a decision to Rafael Fiziev at UFC 265 in August. The bout won the card’s Fight of the Night award. Green is now 6-2 in his past eight bouts. His recent win includes notable wins over Clay Guida, Lando Vannata and Al Iaquinta.

Meanwhile, Haqparast was unable to return to the win column. The 26-year-old was coming off a decision loss to Dan Hooker back in September at UFC 266. Prior to this two-fight losing streak, Haqparast was 5-1 on his previous 6 trips to the octagon.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 271 results include:

  • Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 1:48

  • Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

  • Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:34

  • Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:38

  • Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs