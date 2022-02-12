UFC 271 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)
HOUSTON – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 271 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UFC 271 takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) takes on Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC), the man he took the belt from, in a rematch. In the co-feature, Houston hometown fan favorite and former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) meets Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for additional prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.
To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 271 discussion thread.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Maxim Grishin (31-9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), William Knight (11-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Blood Diamond (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Douglas Silva de Andrade (27-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Sergey Morozov (17-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: AJ Dobson (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jacob Malkoun (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Ronnie Lawrence (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Mana Martinez (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Fabio Cherant (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Kyler Phillips (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Marcelo Rojo (16-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Roxanne Modafferi (25-19 MMA, 4-7 UFC), Casey O’Neill (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Andrei Arlovski (32-20 MMA, 21-14 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Bobby Green (28-12-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC), Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alexander Hernandez (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Renato Moicano (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA, 14-5 UFC), Jared Cannonier (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC), Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC), Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
