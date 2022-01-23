UFC 270 video: Vanessa Demopoulos jumps into Joe Rogan’s arms after pulling off slick armbar

Vanessa Demopoulos has her first UFC win, and like the fight, her post-fight interview ended in an unpredictable fashion.

In the second fight of the UFC 270 prelims, Demopoulos (7-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) defeated opponent Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) via first-round armbar at 2:25 of Round 1.

The win was Demopoulos’ first in the promotion and it did not come without adversity. The finishing sequence actually came after she was dropped by a Juarez punch. Immediately after the tap, Demopoulos rose to her feet and hit a split – similar to the one she nailed at ceremonial weigh-ins Friday.

In what might be a UFC first, Demopoulos made her victory even more memorable when she geeked out at the sight of UFC commentator, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan during the post-fight interview. As Rogan was closing his questioning, Demopoulos jumped into his arms.

THAT'S how you make the most of your post fight interview 😂 [ @Monster_Demo | #UFC270 ] pic.twitter.com/L94yFHLE0F — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Demopoulos rebounds from a UFC debut loss against JJ Aldrich in August. Meanwhile, Juarez’s losing skid expands to two, also including a submission loss to Lupita Godinez in October.

Story continues

UFC 270 took place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 270 results include: