UFC 270 video: Matt Frevola steamrolls Genaro Valdez for first round TKO

Matt Frevola has forced his way back in the win column.

The UFC lightweight steamrolled Genaro Valdez to pick up a first-round TKO win in the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC 270. The event took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Both Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) and Valdez (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) threw the feeling-out process out the window and almost immediately began sprinting to the finish line.

In a chaotic fight, Frevola managed to be the more accurate and effective fighter, as he connected more than Valdez and dropped him multiple times throughout the round. In the last knockdown, Frevola was able to get back mount and ground-and-pounded his way to victory.

The result snapped a two-fight losing steak for Frevola, as he had back-to-back defeats to Arman Tsarukyan and Terrance McKinney. Meanwhile, Valdez saw his undefeated record come to an end.

Below is Frevola’s TKO win at UFC 270 (via Twitter):

