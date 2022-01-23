UFC 270 video: Jack Della Maddalena floors Pete Rodriguez with straight-left in TKO win
Jack Della Maddalena made a statement in his UFC debut.
The Dana White Contender Series alumni picked up a TKO finish in his promotional debut, stopping Pete Rodriguez at the 2:59 mark of Round 1. The welterweight contest went down in the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim, Calif.
Maddalena (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) took little time to get going. Right off the bell, the 25-year-old pressured Rodriguez (4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and quickly battered him, blooding up his nose. In a counter straight left, Maddalena dropped Rodriguez and quickly followed up with ground-and-pound to get the win.
With the win, Maddalena is now on an impressive 11-fight winning streak. He’s unbeaten since losing his first two fights as a professional in 2016.
Below you can watch Maddalena’s UFC debut win (via Twitter):
OH MY, OH MY 😳
🇦🇺 Jack Della Maddalena came with a PURPOSE! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/ghZwK85WF1
— UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022
The up-to-the-minute UFC 270 results include:
Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez TKO – Round 1, 2:59
Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:15
Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:25
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)