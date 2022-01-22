UFC 270 play-by-play and live results (7 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 270 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) takes on undefeated interim champ Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), his former teammate and training partner. In the co-feature, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) puts his title on the line for the first time against former champ Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) in a trilogy bout. It’s the third straight time the two will meet.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Kay Hansen (7-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Vanessa Demopoulos (6-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Silvana Gomez Juarez (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Matt Frevola (8-3-1 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC), Genaro Valdez (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Tony Gravely (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Saimon Oliveira (18-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jack Della Maddalena (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Pete Rodriguez (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Raoni Barcelos (16-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Victor Henry (21-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Trevin Giles (14-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Michael Morales (12-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Said Nurmagomedov (14-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Cody Stamann (19-4-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Andre Fialho (14-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Michel Pereira (26-11 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC), Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC), Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee:

Judging:

