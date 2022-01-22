UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights tonight

.The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.

That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought and won three times in 2021. In the third of those three contests, the Frenchman dominated Derrick Lewis before stopping the American to claim the interim gold.

In the co-main event of UFC 270, Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout. Mexican Moreno fought then-champion Figueiredo to a draw in December 2020, before submitting the Brazilian to take his title in June.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 270.

When is it?

UFC 270 will take place on Saturday 22 January at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday morning.

The main card then takes place at 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (Getty Images)
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ngannou: 1/1

Gane: 4/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Brandon Moreno defends the men&#x002019;s flyweight title against rival Deiveson Figueiredo (Getty Images)
Brandon Moreno defends the men’s flyweight title against rival Deiveson Figueiredo (Getty Images)

Main card

Francis Ngannou (C) vs Ciryl Gane (IC) (heavyweight title)

Brandon Moreno (C) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (flyweight title)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Pete Rodriguez vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Early prelims

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

