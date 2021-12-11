UFC 269 video: Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier final intense title-fight faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier brought the intensity to their final faceoff before Saturday’s UFC 269 lightweight title headliner.

After successfully making weight on Friday morning, Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) and Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) attended ceremonial weigh-ins, where they had a final opportunity to lock eyes before battling for UFC gold.

Similar to the faceoff at the pre-fight press conference, the champion and the challenger did not give an inch to each other. Both sides showed confidence in their posture and a serious vibe, and only one man will leave with the 155-pound strap.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

