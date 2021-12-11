UFC 269 video: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena final title-fight faceoff

LAS VEGAS – The table is set for the UFC 269 co-main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena following the faceoff between champion and challenger.

Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) will put her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on Saturday, and the tension has built in the final days leading up to the bout.

It’s turned into something of a grudge match, with Pena talking a lot of trash about her plan to unseat Nunes from her throne. That’s led to a lot of intensity, which was present when the pair faced off for the final time at Friday’s UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Check out the video below to see the final Nunes vs. Pena faceoff.

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena face off for the final time! Will the champ-champ keep dominating or can the challenger craft an upset? #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/4sfKsAr1lc — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 11, 2021

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

List

UFC 269 breakdown: Can Julianna Pena unseat the GOAT, Amanda Nunes?

Loading



Loading...