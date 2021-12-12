UFC 269 bonuses: Julianna Pena, Charles Oliveira’s title submissions among six winners

LAS VEGAS – UFC 269 was an exciting event featuring two title fights on the marquee that certainly delivered in the final pay-per-view event of the year.

With so many exciting finishes from the prelims to the main event, the UFC decided to hand out six “Performance of the Night” bonuses in total with no “Fight of the Night” bonus. Both title fight winners turned in impressive performances to bring home the UFC gold, and for their efforts, Julianna Pena and Charles Oliveira pocketed an extra $50,000.

UFC 269 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Check out who else took home an extra check after Saturday’s event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'Performance of the Night': Bruno Silva

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bruno Silva brings Jordan Wright and lands a hit during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In all three fights under the UFC banner, [autotag]Bruno Silva[/autotag] has yet to see the judges’ scorecards. At UFC 269, he picked up his second first-round finish by taking out Jordan Wright with a furious combination of punches. Silva entered the middleweight contest as a sizeable favorite and proved the oddsmakers correct with his performance. For his efforts, he pocketed his second straight $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Tai Tuivasa

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his knockout victory over Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The hard-hitting Australian did it again at UFC 269. [autotag]Tai Tuivasa[/autotag] brutally knocked out Augusto Sakai’s lights in the second round and hopped on top of the octagon to down a shoey. Tuivasa extended his win streak to four, consisting of all finishes, three of which came in the first round. Tuivasa also took home his third $50,000 bonus check, while making the statement that he is a real problem in the heavyweight division.

'Performance of the Night': Sean O'Malley

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Sean O’Malley celebrates his knockout victory over Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

[autotag]Sean O’Malley[/autotag] dazzled the Las Vegas crowd with a fantastic finish. “Sugar Show” put together a phenomenal finishing sequence of Raulian Paiva in the first round to open the main card of UFC 269. Once O’Malley found his opponent’s chin with sharp, speedy punches, the rout was on. A furious blitz of punches led to O’Malley finishing Pavia in the closing seconds of the round, followed by his trademark fadeaway jump shot celebration. The Dana White’s Contender Series veteran has now picked up his third straight bonus, with six total to his credit during his UFC tenure.

'Performance of the Night': Kai Kara-France

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France (R) of New Zealand fights Cody Garbrandt in their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

What better way to make a statement than to spoil the flyweight debut of a former bantamweight champion? [autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag] wasted little time putting pressure on Cody Garbrandt in the first round of their main card bout at UFC 269. All it took was one hard right hand to rock Garbrandt and the swarm was on. Sensing the finish was possible, Kara-France ramped up the pressure while not getting too wild, and found the finishing touch a few moments later. The flyweight contender is on the shortlist for a title opportunity, but until that time comes, he will enjoy his fourth UFC bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Julianna Pena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women’s bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In one of the most shocking upsets in the history of the sport, [autotag]Julianna Pena[/autotag] submitted Amanda Nunes to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. After saying for years she was the perfect stylistic matchup to dethrone Nunes, “The Venezuelan Vixen” showed the world on Saturday evening in Las Vegas. After a tough first round, Pena rebounded in emphatic fashion in the second round, rocking Nunes on the feet in heated exchanges before getting her to the mat at forcing her to tap from a rear-naked choke. Taking home her second UFC bonus was just icing on the cake of achieving her career-long dream.

'Performance of the Night': Charles Oliveira

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The main event of UFC 269 was a furious-paced lightweight title fight between champion [autotag]Charles Oliveira[/autotag] and former interim champ Dustin Poirier. The first round was a wild affair, filled with back-and-forth action that saw the challenger get the edge on the champion. However, in the second round, Oliveira rebounded in a big way, putting Poirier on his back for most of the round. The momentum shift carried into the third round, where the champ would slap on a standing rear-naked choke to secure the submission win and record his first title defense. Oliveira also took home his second-straight bonus, marking his 16th overall in his UFC career.

