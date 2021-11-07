UFC 268 results: Bobby Green drops, hammers Al Iaquinta for first-round TKO
Bobby Green snapped his skid and picked up a finish with a thrilling stoppage of Al Iaquinta on the UFC 268 prelims.
Green (27-12-1 MMA, 8-7-1 UFC) was accurate with his punches early and often. He found a home on Iaquinta’s (14-6-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC) chin with a perfect one-two combination that led to a knockout before he flurried to secure the TKO at the 2:25 mark of Round 1.
The lightweight bout was part of the UFC 268 preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. It aired on ESPNews following additional prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of the main card on pay-per-view.
Iaquinta attempted to pressure Green from the outset and try to put his back against the fence. Green was mobile and accurate, though, and his power came through as he dropped Iaquinta to snap his two-fight losing skid.
Iaquinta, meanwhile, has lost three fights in a row and hasn’t seen his hand raised since December 2018.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 268 results include:
Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:25
Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:27
Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:42
Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:59
Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via TKO (head kick, punches) – Round 2, 2:23
Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)