UFC 268, Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant live blog, results and highlights

Fight fans rejoice.

With dueling pay-per-views Saturday featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA, combat sports enthusiasts should be set up with two TV screens to enjoy the action. And if not, Yahoo Sports has you covered with our live blog below, which will feature blow-by-blow updates from both UFC 268 in New York and the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant fight for the undisputed super middleweight title in Las Vegas.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman headlines the show at Madison Square Garden against Colby Covington in a rematch. When the two first fought in December 2019, Usman eked out a TKO win late in the fifth round after a bloody back-and-forth dogfight which could have gone either way had the bout not been stopped by referee Marc Goddard. Usman has since defended his title three times over Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns. Covington has fought just once in that same timeframe, but scored a dominant TKO win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Usman is currently -300 at BetMGM while Covington is +240.

At the MGM Grand Garden Arena, WBA-WBC-WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez finally gets his chance to build on his Hall of Fame career when he faces Caleb Plant, who holds the IBF belt Alvarez needs to be crowned undisputed champion. Plant, who is undefeated but hasn't faced the level of opposition that Alvarez has, says he's being overlooked as a massive underdog. BetMGM has Alvarez as a -1000 favorite with Plant at +625.

Follow the live blog below, scroll down for all the latest results and stay tuned to Yahoo Sports during and after the shows for complete coverage.

UFC 268 + Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant live blog

UFC 268 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 268 prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews / ESPN+)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

UFC 268 early prelims results (Live now on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Catchweight (148.4 lb): Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Catchweight (127.4 lb): Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)