UFC 266 title fights referees, judges announced by NAC
UFC 266 is just days away and the overseeing sanctioning body has selected the officials for the two title fights on tap.
For the UFC featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), veteran referee Herb Dean will serve as the third man inside the cage. Judges Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo will be the three cageside judges.
For the co-main event, in which women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) will defend her title against first-time challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC), the referee will be Keith Peterson. The selected judges are Eric Colon, Chris Lee, and Dave Hagen.
The referees involved in the title fights will be paid $2,500, while the judges will each pocket $2,000.
UFC 266 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – for featherweight title
Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – for women’s flyweight title
Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Dan Hooker
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov
Martin Sano vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce