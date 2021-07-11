UFC 264: Tai Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy in first round, celebrates by chugging beer out of shoe

That's one way to celebrate a UFC win. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the span of about two minutes, Tai Tuivasa entered UFC lore.

In the third fight of UFC 264's main card, Tuivasa entered the Octagon to face disgraced NFL star turned UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy. His entrance music: "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls. His physique: considerable.

It may have been the most attention-grabbing entrance of the night, and then Tuivasa went ahead and did this to Hardy:

That's how you keep the nickname "Bam Bam." Tuivasa started Hardy off with some lower leg kicks before deciding to throw some heavy punches, an exchange that obviously went his way. A combination of hard rights and left hooks leveled Hardy, and the fight was soon over by KO after little more than a minute.

All of the above would have been wild enough, but then Tuivasa gave the camera the double bird, ran into the crowd, found a shoe and a beer, then, well, drank the beer out of the shoe:

And then he did another one, with hot sauce this time.

As if a shoey wasn’t enough... a fan put hot sauce in this one for @bambamtuivasa 🥵 @espnmma#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mdyDUDoP9u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

The latter left Tuivasa with some regret, however, as he told ESPN: "The hot sauce shoey. Disgraceful. Don't ever do it. Disgusting. Yuck."

The victory is Tuivasa's third straight win by first-round finish, a good way to make up for the three-fight losing streak that immediately preceded it. His record is now 12-3, and momentum is clearly on his side again.

As for Hardy, well, we know the man has dealt with some embarrassing nights before. Hardy is now 4-4-1 since joining the UFC, with zero wins over any heavyweights of note. The combined UFC records of fighters he has beaten is 5-12. We'll see where Dana White goes from here with him.

