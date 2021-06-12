UFC 263 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Making weight brings Deiveson Figueiredo to tears

The UFC returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with UFC 263, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week series is back as well.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main card airs live on ESPN + pay-per-view, with prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The main event is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) facing Marvin Vettori (17-3-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) in a rematch from their split decision in 2018. This time, the stakes are much higher with the title on the line.

The co-main event is a title rematch in the flyweight division, as champ Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) looks to defend his title against Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC). Their first meeting was one of the best fights of 2020, resulting in a draw.

The third featured bout is a non-title, five-round fight between fan favorite Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC) and Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), which was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 262.

The sixth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured competitors during fight week. Here’s the description from YouTube:

Champ Israel Adesanya enjoys the pre-fight mind-games. Leon Edwards rolls off the pounds; Brandon Moreno sweats them out. The athletes make weight Friday morning and face off for fans that afternoon.

