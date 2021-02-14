UFC 258 live blog: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns results, highlights and more
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to extend his dominance Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) when he faces his former training partner Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 at Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC 258 live blog
UFC 258 main card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Kamaru Usman (17-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3)
Maycee Barber (8-1) vs. Alexa Grasso (12-3)
Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Ian Heinisch (14-3)
Ricky Simon (17-3) vs. Brian Kelleher (22-11)
Maki Pitolo (13-7) vs. Julian Marquez (7-2)
UFC 258 preliminary card (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)
Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) vs. Anthony Hernandez (7-2)
Belal Muhammad (17-3) vs. Dhiego Lima (17-7)
Polyana Viana (11-4) vs. Mallory Martin (7-3)
Andre Ewell (17-6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (15-3-2)
UFC 258 early prelims results
Gabriel Green (10-3) def. Philip Rowe (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)
