UFC 258: How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
The welterweight title showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns is finally happening. The long-awaited fight is headlining UFC 258 on Feb. 13 from the APEX in Las Vegas.
This is the third time Usman vs. Burns has been scheduled, and this time it looks like it's really going to happen. They were first slated to face off at UFC 251 in July 2020 as one of the first major fights from Dana White's Fight Island, but Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight had to be scuttled. It was rescheduled for UFC 256 just two months ago, but that time Usman pulled out due to undisclosed injuries.
[UFC 258 on ESPN+ PPV: Buy Usman-Burns fight here]
Usman, who has won 16 straight matches, will be defending his welterweight title for the third time on Saturday. Burns has won his last six fights and has an impressive 19-3 record.
Saturday's event will be streamed exclusively through ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Main card coverage starts at 10 p.m. ET, and an ESPN+ subscription is required to purchase the fight.
UFC 258 main card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Kamaru Usman (17-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3)
Maycee Barber (8-1) vs. Alexa Grasso (12-3)
Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Ian Heinisch (14-3)
Jim Miller (32-15) vs. Bobby Green (27-11-1)
Maki Pitolo (13-7) vs. Julian Marquez (7-2)
UFC 258 preliminary card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Rodolfo Vieira (7-0) vs. Anthony Hernandez (7-2)
Belal Muhammad (17-3) vs. Dhiego Lima (17-7)
Polyana Viana (11-4) vs. Mallory Martin (7-3)
Andre Ewell (17-6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (15-3-2)
UFC 258 early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)
Ricky Simon (17-3) vs. Brian Kelleher (22-11)
Gabriel Green (9-3) vs. Philip Rowe (7-2)
Gillian Robertson (9-5) vs. Miranda Maverick (10-2)
