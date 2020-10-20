When is UFC 254: Everything you need to know about Khabib vs. Gaethje

This Saturday, October 24, MMA fans are getting a special treat with an explosive main event at UFC 254. Two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, will be facing off at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to determine who is the true lightweight champion. This is a unique fight as both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje currently hold UFC lightweight titles (Gaethje being the interim champ), and as a pay-per-view event, you’ll need to

Read on to find out everything you need to know about UFC 254.

UFC 254 Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

UFC 254 Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT (Main Card)

UFC 254 Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 254 Arena: Flash Forum, Yas Island

With two champions — both of whom happen to also be two of the hottest fighters in MMA at the moment — facing off in a single bout, UFC 254 is an exciting and somewhat unique event. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has held his title since April 2018, but due to his sparse fight schedule since then (due in part to the ongoing public health crisis that has caused several fight postponements this year), the UFC established an interim lightweight championship.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje is not the first matchup between two title holders, however. Nurmagomedov faced interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019, where Khabib won and unified the lightweight title. Justin Gaethje later defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this May for the interim lightweight championship and holds this title heading into UFC 254. Whoever claims the victory at this event (which was itself briefly postponed, having been originally linked to UFC 253) will be the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion.

But earning that victory will likely prove to be a challenge for each fighter considering that Nurmagomedov and Gaethje are two of the UFC’s top combatants right now. Khabib is undefeated with a professional fight record of 28 wins, while Gaethje holds a record of 22 wins and only two losses. What’s also notable about this pairing is that both men utilize wrestling-forward as opposed to strike-heavy styles, making it very likely that this fight will go to — and end on — the mat. Gaethje has already made it clear that, while he intends to force Khabib into a striking contest, his history with folkstyle wrestling (as opposed to freestyle) gives him an advantage when it comes to scrambling off the mat and keeping the fight in the center of the Octagon where he feels he holds the upper hand.

Time will tell whether or not Gaethje's strategy will pay off against Nurmagomedov.

ESPN+ rings in at just $6 per month or $50 per year.

The UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje PPV package along with a year's worth of ESPN+ is available for just $85 (saving you $30).

