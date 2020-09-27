UFC 253 live updates, results, highlights from Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa fight & full card

A star-making championship clash between undefeated middleweights Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa gives Saturday night's UFC 253 event its punch, but there are other high-profile battles on the main card as well.

Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title, and top-10 flyweight competitors Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval will tangle as they try to improve their places in the pecking order of the weight class.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov are the other main-card fights.

UFC 253 is being hosted on "Fight Island" in the United Arab Emirates.

Sporting News is tracking round-by-round results for UFC 253 and will provide highlights, commentary and more. Follow along below.

UFC 253 live updates, highlights from Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

8:48 p.m.: A NASTY kick from Klein puts away Young.

Ludovit Klein puts Slovakia on the map!



— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020

8:39 p.m.: Knight wins by unanimous decision.

William Knight gets the UD in his debut!



— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020

8:30 p.m.: Knight almost had Camur beaten at the end of Round 2.

8 p.m.: Welcome everyone to UFC 253 action! The early prelims just finished up with a Juan Espino submission victory. William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur is up next.

UFC 253 results

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa for Adesanya's middleweight title

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval; flyweights

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks; women's bantamweights

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov; featherweights

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva; lightweights

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews; welterweights

Ľudovít Klein def. Shane Young by TKO

William Knight def. Aleksa Camur by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Juan Espino def. Jeff Hughes by submission

Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

What time does UFC 253 start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26 Early prelims: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Prelims : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 253 takes place Saturday, Sept. 26. Early prelims get underway at 7 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 253 fight card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa for Adesanya's middleweight title

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval; flyweights

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks; women's bantamweights

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov; featherweights

Preliminary card