UFC 253 live updates, results, highlights from Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa fight & full card

A star-making championship clash between undefeated middleweights Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa gives Saturday night's UFC 253 event its punch, but there are other high-profile battles on the main card as well.
Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title, and top-10 flyweight competitors Kai Kara-France and Brandon Royval will tangle as they try to improve their places in the pecking order of the weight class.
Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov are the other main-card fights.
UFC 253 is being hosted on "Fight Island" in the United Arab Emirates.
Sporting News is tracking round-by-round results for UFC 253 and will provide highlights, commentary and more. Follow along below.
UFC 253 live updates, highlights from Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
8:48 p.m.: A NASTY kick from Klein puts away Young.
8:39 p.m.: Knight wins by unanimous decision.
8:30 p.m.: Knight almost had Camur beaten at the end of Round 2.
8 p.m.: Welcome everyone to UFC 253 action! The early prelims just finished up with a Juan Espino submission victory. William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur is up next.
What time does UFC 253 start?
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
- Early prelims: 7 p.m. ET
- Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
- Main card: 10 p.m. ET
- Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 253 takes place Saturday, Sept. 26. Early prelims get underway at 7 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 253 fight card
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa for Adesanya's middleweight title
- Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz for vacant light heavyweight title
- Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval; flyweights
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks; women's bantamweights
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov; featherweights
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva; lightweights
- Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews; welterweights
- Shane Young vs. Ľudovít Klein; featherweights
- William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur; light heavyweights
- Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes; heavyweights
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques; light heavyweights