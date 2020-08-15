UFC 252 live results: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier updates, highlights

Follow all the action Saturday from Apex in Las Vegas as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet a third time in the main event of UFC 252.

In their first fight, Cormier (22-2-1) dominated much of first round then unleashed a short right hand in the clinch that dropped Miocic (19-3) to end the fight. In their second battle in the Octagon, Cormier again dominated Miocic for much of the fight until the fourth round. That’s when Miocic turned the tables on Cormier and began attacking his body. Miocic’s perfectly placed punches staggered Cormier, who fell to the cage as Miocic finished him off with strikes to the head to regain the heavyweight belt.

Yahoo Sports combat columnist Kevin Iole is in the UFC bubble and will be cageside providing fight fans with live updates for the entire card.

UFC 252 live blog

UFC 252 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Heavyweight title: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Catchweight (149.5): Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

UFC 252 prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Catchweight (146.5): TJ Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Lívia Renata Souza

UFC 252 early prelims (Live now on UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Featherweight: Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley

More from Yahoo Sports: