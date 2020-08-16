UFC 252 price: How much does PPV cost to watch Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 on ESPN?

UPDATE: Follow UFC 252: Moicic vs. Cormier with SN's live coverage

Who is the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history?

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier could very well answer that question Saturday at UFC 252 as they face off for the third time in their storied careers to determine UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion.

Miocic (19-3, 15 KOs) and Cormier (22-1-2, 10 KOs) first touched gloves at UFC 226 in July 2018 as the former attempted to extend his record of heavyweight championship defenses to four. Cormier scored a first-round knockout of the defending champ, however, becoming only the second UFC fighter behind Conor McGregor to hold championships in two different divisions (heavyweight and light heavyweight). Miocic got his revenge at UFC 241 in August 2019, scoring a fourth-round TKO to reclaim the heavyweight championship.

If Saturday's fight between Miocic and Cormier is anything like their first two, it promises to be an exciting rubber match — and, like the fighters themselves, one of the best in UFC history.

Here's everything to know about watching the UFC 252 pay-per-view, including the price and how to live stream Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3.

UFC 252 price: How much does Miocic vs. Cormier 3 cost?

PPV price (for subscribers): $64.99

$64.99 PPV price: $84.98 (includes bundled ESPN+ annual subscription)

The UFC 252 main card is available only via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. The PPV price for current subscribers in the U.S. is $64.99; new subscribers have the option to bundle the UFC PPV with an annual ESPN+ subscription for $84.99 — a savings of over 25 percent.

Pricing worldwide varies by region and platform.

How to watch UFC 252 on PPV

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes (prelims)

ESPN, ESPN Deportes (prelims) Live stream: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+

U.S. viewers can watch the UFC 252 early prelims — starting at 7 p.m. ET — via UFC Fight Pass as well ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The prelims will move solely to ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. The main card pay-per-view will stream exclusively on ESPN+

What time does UFC 252 start?

UFC 252 (early prelims): 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET UFC 252 (prelims): 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET UFC 252 (main card): 10 p.m. ET

UFC 252 will begin at 7 p.m. ET with early prelims and continue with prelim bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET; Cormier and Miocic will touch gloves as the fifth and final fight of the main card.

UFC 252 fight card

Prelims

Undercard Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley Undercard Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter Undercard Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza Undercard TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez Undercard Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba Feature Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Main card