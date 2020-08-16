UFC 252 live updates, results, highlights from Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 fight & full card

UFC 252 should bring the heat on Saturday night with a legacy-determining completion of the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy and a spotlight on Sean O'Malley, the undefeated 25-year-old bantamweight prospect who is set to take on Marlon Vera in a test of his development.
Those fights, which make up two of the five main-card duels, have helped build anticipation for the Las Vegas event.
Elsewhere, Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik could provide fans with a knockout, while Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda will hopefully entertain as a late addition to the main card.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and round-by-round highlights for every fight on the UFC 252 pay-per-view card, including the Miocic-Cormier 3 main event. Follow below for complete results.
UFC 252 live updates, highlights from Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3
10:15 p.m.: John Dodson and Merab Dvalishvili are making their walkouts.
10:08 p.m.: The main card will begin soon (hopefully).
Prelims
9:58 p.m.: Vinc Pinchel completes the prelim round with a victory by decision over Jim Miller.
These veterans put in work!— UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020
@FromHellPichel takes the UD to close the #UFC252 prelims. pic.twitter.com/ILgiDXaZtD
9:50 p.m.: The final prelim bout is living up to expectations.
Just ate it @JimMiller_155 was absolutely unfazed by Pichel's headkick.— UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020
Prelims close now on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/l5lRfLjArr
9:20 p.m.: That was fast.
SPECTACULAR!— UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020
@VirnaJandiroba locks up the RD 1 armbar.
The #UFC252 prelims continue on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mk8dQvE6dz
9:05 p.m.: Chavez wins with ease.
8:54 p.m.: Daniel Chavez sends T.J. Brown to the floor.
Danny Chavez froze him with the right hand— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020
Stream #UFC252 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/7OujCMZNuk pic.twitter.com/lCAbM6rB8e
8:31 p.m.: Souza wins by unanimous decision.
8:15 p.m.: Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza is underway in the strawweight division.
UFC 252 results
- Vinc Pinchel def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig by submission
- Danny Chavez def. T.J. Brown by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Livia Renata Souza def. Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
What time does UFC 252 start?
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 15
- Early prelims: 7 p.m. ET
- Prelims: 8 p.m. ET
- Main card: 10 p.m. ET
- Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 252 fight card
Main card pay-per-view
- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier, for Miocic's heavyweight title
- Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera; bantamweights
- Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; heavyweights
- John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili; bantamweights
- Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda; featherweights
Prelims
- Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel; lightweights
- Ashley Yoder vs. Livia Renata Souza; women's strawweights
- Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba; women's strawweights
- T.J. Brown vs. Daniel Chavez; featherweights
Early prelims
- Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter; heavyweights
- Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley; featherweights