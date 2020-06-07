UFC 250 fighter wins, let’s slip Fight Island location

UFC Fight Island location

UFC president Dana White has been hush, hush about the location of the mysterious UFC Fight Island, but he may soon have to confirm it after one of Saturday's fighters let the cat out of the bag.

Everyone has been asking White where Fight Island is, even begging for simple hints, but he has thus far refused. But UFC 250 fighter Herbert Burns, following his win over Evan Dunham, appeared to out the location.

Asked what was next for him, Burns said, "I wanna come back quickly. I wanna come back soon. I wanna fight on the Fight Island. I think we already know the location now, they already said it's in Abu Dhabi. That is the plan. The plan is to go there and fight again soon and hopefully against a good guy. I give two names on the interviews previously, Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall, those guys are on my radar."

Perhaps at the UFC 250 post-fight, White will finally have to confirm the location of the island.

Abu Dhabi would seem a logical choice, as the UFC already has a good working relationship with the government there, which includes a multi-year deal to hold events in Abu Dhabi. And with numerous islands making up the United Arab Emirates, it would only make sense for the UFC to hold international events there.

